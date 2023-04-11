Grooving In The Grove is back for another year in Ohio County.

The event, coordinated by The Elm Grove Business Association, will be held Saturday, May 13th, 2023, from 3 pm to 9 pm at the Elm Grove YMCA.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, craft/artisan vendors, inflatables, and more. Admission to the event is free. The event is sponsored by The Glessner Group, Matt Jones Preowned Auto, and Kalkreuth.

Kristy Ferguson, President of the Elm Grove Business Association says, “We have a great line-up

of events, music, and games for everyone to enjoy. We’ll have inflatables for the children, some

great food vendors, and even a Dunk Booth where all funds raised will go toward future

beautification projects in Elm Grove. We’re excited to have Matt Welsch from Vagabond

Kitchen, James Youngblood from the YMCA, Erick Brothers Jr., Wheeling Park’s four-time

wrestling champion, and even our Vice Mayor Chad Thalman volunteering to be on the hot seat

in the dunk tank. We appreciate their willingness to get soaked to raise money to help make

Elm Grove more beautiful.”

The event will also feature craft/artisan vendors, who will be displaying their creations and

products for purchase. For any vendor wanting to be part of the event, the registration deadline is April 15.

For those looking to satisfy their live music itch, Jule Carenbauer, 10 Penny, and Verdict are the

musical acts scheduled to appear.

There will also be inflatables and games for the children.



Grooving in the Grove is once again shaping up to be a great time for the entire family with

something for everyone. Ferguson added, “We had such a great time and turnout with the

Grooving in the Grove event last year, that the Elm Grove Business Association knew that this

year’s event had the potential to be even better. Everyone loves coming out for live music,

vendors, games, and food, so come join us May 13th in the Grove for a day of fun.”