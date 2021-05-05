GROW Greenhouse opens, opportunities bloom

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – It’s the start of the new gardening season—and that means opportunities are blossoming at a Wheeling greenhouse.

The GROW Center on Main Street opened today, celebrating five years of helping those with disabilities develop life skills.

Clients grow all of their vegetables from seed before they’re harvested for fans of fresh food in the Friendly City.

Along with flowers, they offer up many of the veggies you might see on your dinner plate, along with varieties that might only be familiar to plant connoisseurs.

We grow bell peppers, Hungarian wax peppers, all types of peppers, we grow tomato plants, multiple varieties, we have roma, we have beefsteak, we have better boys, big boys. Andrea Kleeh, Greenhouse supervisor

Within a couple of hours, their plants flew off the shelves—but they say they’re expecting another shipment this Friday.

They also sell kitchen and yard knickknacks for anyone whose interest in gardening is still budding.