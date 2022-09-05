WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling was happy to come together Sunday night to hear the symphony and a band recreate those Fab Four harmonies under the stars.

Jeans n’ Classics presented the Beatles’ entire Abbey Road album from start to finish at the Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater, along with some of their solo songs.

Admission was free as the guitars gently wept and the orchestra added string flourishes to the original rock songs.

Even though the sun did not come on the gloomy day…it was still alright.