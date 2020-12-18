Gwen’s Generosity: Local 8-year-old raises money for community’s most vulnerable

WHELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There are stories that touch your heart, there are stories that change the community, and there are the ones that give you hope.

This is all three of those.

An 8-year-old named Gwen perfectly captures the season’s spirit of giving. And her generosity is helping those she’s never even met in a time when they may need it most.

Well, one night I was just thinking about like those who aren’t as lucky as us and I felt a little sad. So, I told my Mom and she said ‘well, we can set up something to help these people’. Gwen Osmianski, Donated to Project HOPE

Little did Gwen know how big her idea would grow.

She’s the first child to ever reach out and and do something like this for the homeless community. Crystal Bauer, Director, Project HOPE

Gwen was on a mission to help one of the Ohio Valley’s most vulnerable populations.

This wasn’t the first time Gwen had wanted to do something to help. I was surprised about the passion she felt for it because she was so adamant that we had to do it and she kind of kept on me to be like ‘we need to make these videos, we need to get this going so we can raise the money’. Jessica Osmianski, Gwen’s Mother

Gwen enlisted her Mom, and made videos asking people to donate to Project HOPE



The goal was $100, but her willingness to help touched the community, and Gwen raised more than $500 in just a few days.

I was very surprised. Gwen Osmianski, Donated to Project HOPE

But, Gwen didn’t stop there. She also used her artistic skills to create some Christmas cards that Project HOPE will hand out when they do their weekly rounds in the community.

We don’t typically get contacted because a child has decided to help the homeless, so I was especially touched by it. She’s well beyond her years. A lot of the things that she was saying about why she decided to help the homeless were very touching to me. Crystal Bauer, Director, Project HOPE

Those who meet her have a feeling that as Gwen grows, so will her generosity.

I don’t know why I like to help people. I just feel bad sometimes like for those who aren’t as lucky or as fortunate and I just like to help people. Gwen Osmianski, Donated to Project HOPE

That’s our only hope is that whoever she grows up to be is that she’s a good person who wants to help others, so she’s definitely making us proud. Jessica Osmianski, Gwen’s Mother

The money Gwen raised will help Project HOPE purchase items off its Amazon wish list.

Project HOPE says if you’d like to donate, please use the wish list because they need these items to help the homeless in the area.

If you’d like to learn more about Project HOPE and the work they do, visit their Facebook page.