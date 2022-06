WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of the hardest hit areas from Tuesday’s powerful storm include Wheeling Park and all the surrounding neighborhoods.

Wheeling Park , Oakmont and Stamm Lane just to name a few ,are indescribable. You have to see it to believe it.

Massive trees are being cut up and removed. Residents in those neighborhoods have been working non-stop since the storm hit early Tuesday morning.

The cleanup will continue tomorrow and throughout the weekend.