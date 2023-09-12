The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Wheeling in 2024.

The Globetrotters will be back at the WesBanco Arena on March 25 for their 2023 World Tour.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters global tour as they take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan fun.

The Globetrotters promises mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and big laughs with unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game, and in-game fan engagement.

Presale for the event begins on 9/12- 9/24 at 10pm for CITI bank customers. The WesBanco WesBanco Arena & Harlem Globetrotters presale begins on 9/18 at 10am.

