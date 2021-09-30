Head of Wheeling Country Day School named a 2021 Wonder Woman

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – “When your own child struggles, you move a mountain if you need to.”

That’s what the head of Wheeling Country Day School says—and that determination is what led her to receive a big honor from West Virginia Living Magazine.

Elizabeth Hofreuter explains that when her child struggled with recognizing letters, she did more than just seek professional advice—she started her own learning center.

Now she’s been selected as one of 50 Mountain State women to earn the Wonder Woman award, in part due to her efforts with starting the Center for Multi-Sensory Learning.

It’s a place where any students with language-based learning differences can get specialized help that isn’t available elsewhere.

So what does she have to say to new teachers who want to change the world?

Do it. Start. That’s the absolute best advice I could give to anybody. If you have a vision for the way something could be better than you see it is right now, do it. At least start. Even if it seems like it’s a marathon in front of you, every single race starts with the first step. Elizabeth Hofreuter, Head of Wheeling Country Day School

Hofreuter tells me that while she’s grateful for the award, the true honor should go to her fellow staff at Wheeling Country Day School.

She says the way they’re able to work together for the benefit of the kids is something special.