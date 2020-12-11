Health Department says: Answer Your Phone!

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Public health officials are finding a new and disturbing trend.

People are getting tested for COVID 19, then deliberately not answering their phone when the health department calls to tell them they tested positive.

Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says he understands that no one wants to miss a paycheck or to be secluded at home.

But they need to take the call.

“They don’t want to hear what you’re about to say, because they feel they need to keep going to work or keep caring for people,” said Gamble. “But when you’re calling them, you’re trying to educate them. You’re trying to say this is what happens next. This is what you do, this is what you don’t do, so we don’t have additional cases as the result of someone not knowing the details.”

He said some people are even giving a fake phone number when they get tested.

He said the contact tracing part of the phone call is not unreasonable or invasive.

It’s just simple questions about people you had close contact with.