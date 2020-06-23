Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department says plan for COVID like you would your beach trip

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cases are rising in Ohio County, so should we be on edge just yet?

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is responding to this spread and has theories as to what’s causing the spike.

Howard Gamble with the Health Department says it’s inevitable that we’ll see small spikes as life continues to open up, but it’s finding out what’s causing those spikes that is the part we can control.

The spikes we’re seeing are tied to things such as a church, a social gathering, a dinner party, a concert, ect. That’s what we’re seeing rather than the protests that occurred most recently. A lot of that is old. Howard Gamble, Administrator with Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Hanging out with friends, traveling to beaches. Just like you would plan for a trip, study where cases are rising too.

Be cautious. Watch where you’re going. Wash your hands. Cover your face. And, call ahead. If they are seeing an outbreak, it’s probably not a good idea to go. Howard Gamble, Administrator with Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Comparatively to surroundings states, West Virginia’s COVID cases are not copious, and across the U.S. we’re not seeing the numbers in the tens of thousands. In part maybe because our population isn’t so close together. But as we’ve seen with recent vacation news, we can still bring COVID back home.

We make a lot of stops in between; rest areas, restaurants, people’s homes. We have the ability to pick it up. Or go to an area where we see a lot of transmission. Howard Gamble, Administrator with Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

So as our cases remain low unlike other parts of the nation, the Health Department takes it as a sign that we Ohio Valleyians have each other’s backs.