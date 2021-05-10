Health Department says pressure’s on for West Virginia’s birthday

The mask, that we’ve been acquainted with for almost a year now, will be lifted come June 20, rain or shine!

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The countdown is on to reach a percentage come West Virginia’s Birthday. The governor is hopeful and so is the Health Department.

In Ohio County, they’re considering it a goal to get the public vaccinated with the end of masks in sight.

Governor Jim Justice is predicting 65 percent of West Virginians will be on their way to full vaccination by June 20th.

The governor said even if we don’t meet that mark, it will “be enough.”

The Ohio County Health Department is looking at its watch and says it’s not that far away!

If you do the math, full immunity is a process of about a month, so they’re calling on people to start the vaccination process now. What they fear is jumping the gun.

Well, it can be concerning. One, you have to look at a lot of other things we’ve done and changed across the state and country. We thought we might have come out too early with restrictions of food services. Masks is kind of that last step. It’s a last step, but we still have a ways to get to that step. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says vaccinations are the push.

Coming out of this pandemic, hygiene is probably on everyone’s mind, more so than it was a year ago, so Gamble says that is a big plus on the public’s side.

He hopes if enough people are immune, we won’t have to face yet another mask order after the order is lifted come the 20th.