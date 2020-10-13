Health Officials Confirm 4 New COVID-19 Cases in Ohio County

Health officials say Ohio County is seeing the number of COVID-19 cases pick up… even today.

Health officials are reporting four new cases. This brings the total number of cases up at 427 since the pandemic began. Some of the recent cases health officials say are tied to two nursing homes and Ohio County Schools, but there haven’t been any new cases from the university.

Health officials say we can’t let their guard down.

“It’s very quickly cases can escalate not only as a single case, but through a family, through a business or through a church. If we can’t control that, we will have a problem very quickly.” Howard Gamble, Administration of Wheeling Ohio County Health Department

Health officials say a vaccine won’t be out any time soon. The only thing we have until then are the masks, social distancing, and other measures like that.

If the number of cases are on the rise, health officials say we may have to make adjustments.