WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Health Plan Women’s Health Fair is back next Friday to provide a much-needed service to the Valley.

It will be an event Celebrating Women’s Health with vendors, guest speakers, and health screenings, all for free.

Ohio Valley families can come and get a flu or covid vaccine – and talk to different facilities about ongoing issues they may be facing.

Health Plan Public Relations Specialist – Haley Wade says it’s a great event for women to prioritize their health.

“Women put their health on the back burner a lot. Taking care of children and the rest of the family. So this is one of the big reasons that we’re so proud of this event and so proud to put it on. Anyone is welcome to come. We encourage everyone in the Ohio Valley to come. Again we have so many great vendors who are going to be there.” Haley Wade – Health Plan Public Relations Specialist

Again the event is Friday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Highlands Sports Complex.

