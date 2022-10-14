OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

History buffs, listen up!

The Ohio Valley Civil War Roundtable will present the story of the Fifty-Fourth Massachusetts Infantry during its monthly meeting next week.



The program will detail events involved in the raising of the historic regiment, as well as its movements and engagements during the war.



The Fifty-Fourth was immortalized in the film Glory.



It was the first black regiment raised in the northern states east of the Mississippi.



Here’s a taste of one of the many stories that will be presented:

During the charge, obviously, Colonel Robert Gould Shaw was shot multiple times and was killed. But the color sergeant was killed also. And there was a nearby soldier who put his gun down and grabbed the flag and planted it on top of the parapet and when they ended up withdrawing, the same soldier took the flag from the field. He was wounded multiple times and he finally made it back to the line of the 54th and retreated and during that whole time, the flag never touched the ground, not once. And the man’s name was William Carney. No one knows who William Carney was. He was the first African-American to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions.

Peter Chacalos, Vice President, Civil War Roundtable

You can listen to more amazing stories like this one during the Ohio Valley Civil War Roundtable.

It will be held on Monday, October 17 at the Ohio County Public Library at 6:30 p.m.