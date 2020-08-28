Heart 2 Heart activity cart spreading love amid COVID-19 isolation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – COVID-19 may be keeping visitors from nursing homes and rehab centers, but it’s not keeping volunteers from helping those they miss.

Heart 2 Heart Volunteers Inc. created a cart for the residents they usually visit at Peterson Healthcare and Rehabilitation Hospital.

It’s filled with games, paints, books and other things they can use to pass the time while in their rooms. Heart 2 Heart also plans to buy radios for those residents who are unable to use the activities on the cart.

We’re hoping that the activity department can wheel this down the hall, see what they want to use out of the cart, and right now it’s kind of an experiment to see what they like and don’t like. If we find out they might need different things, then we’ll provide those things for them. Sharon Travis, President & CEO, Heart 2 Heart Volunteers Inc.

Heart 2 Heart plans to refill the cart each month.

Our residents miss them coming in. We miss doing the things that we you know are usually do pre COVID, but we’re very grateful to have them as an engaged partner. Diane Miller, Executive Director, Peterson Rehabilitation Hospital

Heart 2 Heart volunteers have been visiting residents for many years. Over those years they have bought residents items when they are in need like wheelchairs. Volunteers have also decorated the rooms of patients with no family.