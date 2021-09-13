Heather Miller Memorial Scholarship receives donation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For several years, the Heather Miller Memorial Scholarship has been helping students studying to become nurses.

On Monday it received another donation to help with that mission.

Lacy Leona Russell, also known as Miss West Virginia For America Strong, donated $1,617 to the scholarship fund.

Russell raised the money during the recent state competition with her sister queens. They held a “Fabulous Face Contest”, with half the proceeds going to the Victoria’s Voice Foundation. The other half was split among causes that are important to the winners.

Russell is a medical ICU nurse at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and has seen firsthand the impact of the current nursing shortage during the pandemic.

Working in the Medial ICU during the COVID pandemic has been really really hard on myself and my colleagues. I’ve seen a lot of people leave the bedside and choose other careers. So, there’s a pretty big nursing shortage across the country. So, having that opportunity to give bac to the community and try to encourage students to go to nursing school and get into the career is very near and dear to my heart. Lacy Leona Russell, Miss West Virginia for America Strong

Now we have a whole other platform that’s recognizing donation and anytime that we can get that word out to register and check that box that’s what we want to do. Jody Miller, President,

Russell and Jody Miller met through their volunteer work with Center for Organ Recovery & Education or CORE.

Heather Miller, the namesake of the foundation, was due to start her nursing career in the same unit where Lacy works before she died in 2008.

Jody Miller and Russell met through their work promoting the importance of organ donation and Jody said she’s humbled to receive the donation.

Russell is headed to Las Vegas in November to compete for the national title.