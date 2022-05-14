OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’ll be a night to remember…to fund a project that the veteran community will never forget.



Helping Heroes is counting down the days, and you have less than a week to get tickets for their annual fundraiser.



It takes place this Friday, May 20th at River City.



Not only will there be food and music, you can also win prizes with raffles and a silent auction.



Helping Heroes recently purchased a new building in downtown Wheeling, which will need plenty of work before they can move into it. So, the organization needs community support now more than ever.

“It’s been phenomenal. there’s always a lot of stress with this event trying to figure out if you’re going to have enough people show up and if you’re going to get enough prizes and sponsorships and I can’t say enough about the support we’ve received for this event. This is our 9th year. We’ve surpassed our sponsorships from last year.” Jeremy Harrison, Co-founder, Helping Heroes

“One of the coolest things about it–last year I got to meet several individuals who came to the event that are actually veterans that we have served in the past. And they’ve they’re employed. They’re doing well and they want to come back and support the event so we can help more people just like them.” R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

To get them, visit WTRF.com where we have a link all set up for you or call the Helping Heroes offices.

And while you’re there, you’ll get a little sneak peek of some raffle prizes.

If you’d like to support Helping Heroes, that fundraiser is this Friday, May 20th . Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 each.