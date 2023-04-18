WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A sweet shop that is coming to Wheeling in time for the summer of 2023 is sure to make your mouth water.

The Belgian Waffle Shop located at 1209 Market Street is opening and will offer patrons a belgian waffle dessert bar.

Owner Tara Kobasko says she has five different flavors that include traditional vanilla bean, double chocolate, toffee crunch, strawberries and cream and butter pecan.

Kobasko says they’ll put a double scoop of ice cream on top of a warm waffle infused with plenty of flavor.

She says her waffles will be served on a plate rather than in a napkin and eaten with your hands like the Belgians do it.

But Kobasko insists that it’ll still feel like you’re taking a stroll through the streets of the European country when you eat her waffles.

“So, it’s going to be a traditional Belgian waffle with the pearl sugar and ice cream and other toppings on top of it. That’s traditionally paired to go with those flavors. My shop hasn’t even opened yet and I’ve received so much support from my community and for that I am really grateful and I’m excited.” Tara Kobasko, Owner, The Belgian Waffle Shop

Each waffle is made with organic products and Kobasko says she’ll also be sourcing some ingredients from local growers.

Kobasko says she has always enjoyed baking and wanted to have her own business.

She started making Belgian waffle cookies in her own oven before breaking into the Belgian waffle business world.