OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Here’s a way to honor your mom and help other mothers at the same time.

It’s the Mountain Mama Mother’s Day Walk/Run set for May 13—the day before Mother’s Day—at Oglebay Park.

It’s a fund raiser for Crittenton Services, and it’s truly a walk in the park!

Registration for adults is $35, but for $10 extra, you can do a “Mother’s Dedication.”

“You have the option to make a dedication sign for your mother which will have a picture of your mom and you can include a message like we love you, thank you for everything you’ve done,” said Aleece Abell, marketing and development coordinator for Crittenton Services. “And that sign will be designed by us and we will post it on the trail on the day of the event.”

Afterward, you get to keep the sign, and post it in your mother’s yard if you’d like.

The event will be at Oglebay’s Schenk Lake from 10 a.m. to noon, with three paths for different ability levels.

All walkers and runners get a commemorative shirt, pin and refreshments.

There will also be basket raffles, face painting and food trucks.

Crittenton Services have been serving mothers for 128 years.