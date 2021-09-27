Here’s where you can get your COVID booster shot today in the Ohio Valley

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Today marks the grand reopening of the Community Vaccination Center up at the Highlands.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will administer all covid shots at this location.

They are also offering the Pfizer booster shot to those who are eligible.

Your covid-19 vaccination card is required.

The clinic is open 9 to 4, Monday through Friday, at the old Michael’s Craft Store.

You can also receive a booster dose today in Marshall County.

The health department is holding a drive-thru clinic from 1 to 5 at the Fairgrounds.

Those eligible for the shot include residents 65 and older, as well as those with underlying medical conditions, and who are at increased risk for covid-19.

You must bring a photo ID and vaccine card.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter