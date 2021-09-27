Here’s where you can get your COVID booster shot today in the Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Today marks the grand reopening of the Community Vaccination Center up at the Highlands.
The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will administer all covid shots at this location.
They are also offering the Pfizer booster shot to those who are eligible.
Your covid-19 vaccination card is required.
The clinic is open 9 to 4, Monday through Friday, at the old Michael’s Craft Store.
You can also receive a booster dose today in Marshall County.
The health department is holding a drive-thru clinic from 1 to 5 at the Fairgrounds.
Those eligible for the shot include residents 65 and older, as well as those with underlying medical conditions, and who are at increased risk for covid-19.
You must bring a photo ID and vaccine card.