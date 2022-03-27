WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — People from all over the Ohio Valley have teamed up to recreate a biblical production for Easter.

This year marks the 18th year that Heaven Bound Ministries has produced the live “passion play” on stage.

People of all ages make up the talented cast and crew which help bring these scriptures to life.

This Palm Sunday weekend they are performing “He’s Alive,” and share the resurrection of Jesus with all of the Ohio Valley.

Joel McMillen is playing Jesus and he says they are ready to hit the stage.

It’s awesome to be able to present this to the valley so they can see more of a realistic view of how Jesus’s life was. I think this is my 8th year doing this and I think there’s usually around 200 cast members, including all the choir and everyone that is involved. It’s a great time. It’s not just any one church. It’s a bunch of different churches in the valley. So, it brings us all together and helps us to be able to show God’s love. Joel McMillen as Jesus

The Fador family looks forward to Easter time. It’s become a family tradition to participate in the production together.

So, we’ve actually been in, “He’s Alive”, for several years now. It started when Kimber was probably about five years old. And as the little ones were babies all the way through, we’ve always loved to participate. It’s part of our Easter celebration all through the years. It kind of gets everybody in the Easter spirit. The Fador Family, Kimber, Kim, Mike, Ella, Emma

Kim says it is a wonderful way to teach their children about Jesus’s love and helps brings them closer together.

Many cast members say being a part of this musical is like nothing they have ever experienced.

We’re secret followers of Jesus so we’ll follow him we’re not going to tell anybody are we? Don’t tell on us, ok? Don’t rat us out please. Dale Noland as Joseph of Armiathea and J J Potocnik as Nicodemus

Dale Noland says several scenes send a shiver down his spine.

Well, my favorite part of the play, I hate to admit. It’s a triumphal entry, because when we’re singing about the long awaited one, I get choked up. It’s so moving, and I think that’s part of the reason people should come and see it. It’s very emotionally connecting them to the events that happened, and I think it’ll be a big blessing to them. Dale Noland as Joseph of Armiathea

You can watch them perform “He’s Alive,” for free at Capitol Theatre on Palm Sunday Weekend.

The musical takes place on April 8, 9 at 7:30 as well as April 10 at 3:30.