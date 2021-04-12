Hey remote workers! Ready to move to a friendlier city?

Some people are growing tired of paying high rent to travel from their bedroom to their living room

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Calling all remote workers! Do you find yourself paying high rent to just stay in your bedroom? Are you thinking of moving somewhere with a better view?

Wheeling Heritage wants you to become buddy-buddy with the Friendly City!

They’re launching a new initiative on Weelunk complete with housing statistics, neighborhood layouts, and resource guides for schools, recreation, places of worship and more!

The pandemic switched people online, and many employers are getting comfy with staying that way, so Wheeling Heritage thinks it’s the time for people to become acquainted with their dream city.

They’re targeting select people in larger cities who need a dose of the Wheeling Nailers, Capitol Theatre and Oglebay.

“If you’re paying to live close to your job, then that might be a necessity to pay a higher amount of rent or have a high mortgage. But, if that’s no longer the case, the cost of living in Wheeling is much more affordable and the quality of life is highly improved as well than a lot of larger cities.” Alex Weld, Executive Director with Wheeling Heritage

Head here for the ‘Wheeling: Live Here’ Campaign, and feel free to share the link with someone in your life you’re trying to convince to make the move!