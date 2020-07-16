High-speed police chase from Ohio leads to arrest in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A high-speed chase from Steubenville, Ohio lead local police departments chasing a 23-year-old Bridgeport man into Wheeling.

Lots of police activity on Wheeling Island on South York Street. Possible police chase now with a man on foot. That’s about the only details right now. We will keep you updated.@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/yJERxXZdtu — Steven Ruffing (@StevenWTRF) July 16, 2020

One man was arrested on Wheeling Island after Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bridgeport PD, Yorkville PD, Wheeling PD and more were chasing him this morning.

Police say the chase was about 15 miles long.

Once the suspect arrived in Wheeling, the suspects car was spiked on the I-70 bridge.

The suspect took police on about a 15 mile chase to Wheeling. Suspect’s car got spiked on the I-70 bridge on Wheeling Island. Suspect JUMPED off of the I-70 bridge and fled into a home where he was detained by Wheeling PD@WTRF7News — Steven Ruffing (@StevenWTRF) July 16, 2020

Police say the man removed himself from the vehicle and jumped off the I-70 bridge and ran into a home where he was detained by Wheeling PD.

Hear all of the details from Post Commander of the Steubenville Post of the Highway Patrol Lt. Joe Fetty, including the charges the suspect will be facing.

**This is a developing story. 7News is on scene working to get more details. Refresh for updates**