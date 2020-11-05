Holiday Season is Here: Oglebay Winter Festival of Lights is open

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You know what this year needs? A little bit of holiday magic to make our spirits bright.

That festive feeling comes to Wheeling Thursday night as Oglebay kicks off its annual Winter Festival of Lights.

Oglebay said they designed the experience this year so that families who have enjoyed this for generations can still take part in the time-honored tradition in a safe way.

It’s just exciting to know that there’s been families coming for three, four generations even. Rod Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

The miles of twinkling lights may seem like the shine a little brighter in the midst of this uncertain year, as Oglebay welcomes back families in search of a safe holiday experience.

What a perfect event for COVID. You can do as much interaction or as least interaction as you want. Rod Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

Start with the Festival of Lights, where you don’t have to leave your car to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season.

This year though, you may want to turn up the heat and roll down a window because you’ll be able to hear some of the displays.

When you go by the 12 Days of Christmas, the 12 Days of Christmas will be playing. When you go by the American flag there will be some American music playing. When you go by the circus there’ll be know big top music playing. Rod Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

The Frosted Hilltop is happening this year too, just with masks and social distancing required.

Oglebay said they’ve taken every precaution so guests can enjoy some shopping, a ride on the Snowflake Express or a snack at the Ice Lounge. They’ve also added a Magical Mansion Show.

Of course, the Good Zoo is open too, featuring a nightly light show and snow.

Kids, make sure you memorize your wish list, because Santa is at Oglebay each night.

We are gonna be doing pictures with Santa, but of course you won’t be sitting on the lap. You’ll be six feet away with a picture of him in the background. Rod Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

Festival of Lights attracts more than a million visitors each year, which is also a benefit to the City of Wheeling.

There’s just a lot of traffic and a lot of people in town buying gas, buying food, spending the night, shopping, so we look forward to this every year. Rod Haley, Executive Vice President of Operations

Festival of Lights will be open each night through January 10th.

Find all the information to plan your visit by clicking here.

If you’re worried about traffic, Oglebay said they have another agreement with the DOH this year. Both the east and westbound sides of I-70 will be open, and they won’t start the other side of the tunnel until Festival of Lights is over.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Light Up Night