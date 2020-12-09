Holiday Shipping: The do’s, don’ts and deadlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – While Santa does all his deliveries in one night, the U.S. Postal Service has been working for weeks.

In fact, their busiest days are ahead of them.

We’re gonna continue our commitment to make sure those gifts and cards and letters, all the things for your families, are there in time to celebrate the holidays. Tad Kelley, Spokesperson, USPS Appalachian District

Next week, from December 14 to December 20, will be the busiest the Post Office sees all year and mail carriers make sure the presents you worked so hard to pick out arrive safely at their destination.

First, USPS says make sure you pack your items securely. Choose a sturdy box, use strong tape, and make sure the address is correct.

Give us a return and to address on a card or piece of paper, stick it inside the box, that way if something happens to the outside of the box we can find out where this should have gone or where we have to return it to. Tad Kelley, Spokesperson, USPS Appalachian District

When packing, also pay extra attention to wrapping fragile items. Anything with batteries should have them taken out. Items with batteries inside that make noise or go off during shipping can be delayed.

Next, ship packages on time.

Here are the dates you need to know:

December 11 – Military APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail & First Class Mail

Military APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail & First Class Mail December 18 – Military APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail Express

December 15 – USPS retail ground

– USPS retail ground December 18 – First class mail (cards and letters)

– First class mail (cards and letters) December 19 – Priority mail

– Priority mail December 23 – Priority mail express

It will be delivered on Christmas Day if you strategically present it to us to have it done, but make sure you check your local post office for that commitment. Tad Kelley, Spokesperson, USPS Appalachian District

If you’re worried about heading out to send mail, your local carriers want you to know they’re doing everything to keep you safe.

Our lobbies are spaced out six feet apart. We’re using social distancing. We have plexiglass between our customer and employees. We’re wearing masks. We’re doing what we have to do in these very challenging times. Tad Kelley, Spokesperson, USPS Appalachian District

In previous years the postal service says they’ve been able to predict just how much mail they would send during the holiday season.

This year though they aren’t even guessing because they expect significant increases with more people doing their shopping from home.

Everything you need to know about holiday shipping and deadlines can be found at usps.com.