TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – “One gift for every occasion.”

This is home designer Nora Fleming’s message behind her collection, pairing ceramic serving platters with unique, decorative “minis”, that represent holidays and themes – and she is soon to make an appearance in the Ohio Valley.

Are you a Nora Fleming fan?🍽️ If you love her ceramic platters and minis, Nini’s Treasures at The Highlands is hosting Nora for a spring signing event on April 20th! Anyone who purchases a platter will get it signed and receive an exclusive free, red butterfly mini!🦋@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/MSvrGtgcEz — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) March 28, 2023

Nini’s Treasures at The Highlands was selected by Nora Fleming and her team to come for a spring signing event based on their performance with her products in their store.

On April 20th, Nora Fleming herself will be at Nini’s Treasures and for every base purchased, she will be giving away an exclusive red butterfly mini only available at the signing.

”I can’t believe she picked us, and we are really looking forward to the event and I know our customers are too. The best thing to do is preorder. You can call the store at 304-232-6464 and one of us here will take their order and that will secure them the platter or base that they want, and we’ll keep it here for the signing and when they show up they will be in a special line that they will get to see Nora right away, have a photo opportunity with her and get whatever they want written on their platter.” Nini Zadrozny – Owner, Nini’s Treasures

Nini encourages those attending to park in the back parking lot in front of the hotel, as they anticipate that spots out front will fill up quickly.

Along with the signing and photo opportunity, drawings for six of Nora Fleming’s cookbooks, door prizes, as well as performances by Jamie Peck.