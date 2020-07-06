Homeless people could use some extra help during the heat wave

WHEELING, W. Va (WTRF) – Between the COVID 19 closures and the current heat wave, the homeless have no way to get out of the heat.

Last year at this time, they had a different story. They could go in places to get cool, now they are literally outside 24/, so it’s very very difficult to get cool in this type of heat. Susan Brossman, Street MOMs

The homeless used to go to the library, the soup kitchen and Catholic Charities to cool off, but they are closed to the public now.

If you think about every time you walk out to your car, that’s what so many people on the streets are dealing with every day. Nic Cochran, Advocate for the Homeless, House of Hagar

He said people can drop off donations at the 18th Street shower center and thanked Project HOPE for delivering water to the homeless.

Cochran added they can always use more water, or bottles of chilled or frozen water, bags of ice or even sunscreen.

There’s one gentleman who works full-time and he works outside, and he came over the other day and he had a horrible sunburn, so sunscreen would be very helpful. Nic Cochran, Advocate for the Homeless, House of Hagar

Another thing my husband and I did last year was we got old towels and we put them in Ziploc bags and we froze them and we handed those out and that seemed to be very helpful too so they could put those old towels on their face, on their neck. \ Susan Brossman, Street MOMs

Brossman also suggested that people keep extra bottled water in their vehicle.

If they’re comfortable dropping things off at Perkins corner or some of the places people see the homeless, handing it out the window if you’re comfortable, would probably be a good thing to do. Susan Brossman, Street MOMs

The shower center is beneath the underpass, across the street from the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center, which is located at 125 18th Street, in Wheeling.