Homelessness in Wheeling: what is the solution?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Turmoil has set in across Wheeling as homeless camps are threatened to be torn down, due to incidence of crime. Several concerned citizens spoke at tonight’s council meeting- making salient points- to find real solutions to homelessness. Council members are willing to work towards a long-term comprehensive plan and tonight’s meeting is hopefully a big step in that direction.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott said at the meeting “well when we have active crimes taking place within city limits I think it’s inappropriate for anyone on council to direct our staff to do anything else than enforce those laws so it’s a very difficult issue I expect there’s going to be strong opinions shared tonight.” And Mayor Elliott was correct…

Many agreed on how imperative this truly is. Here are a few statements from members of the public at tonight’s meeting regarding what’s happening to the homeless camps:

“A violent assault against the most vulnerable, the most exploited, most oppressed of Wheeling.”

“As we are working on these things out of nowhere these signs are posted people have 3 days to get out of their home while there’s a national moratorium on evictions.”

“When you tell me that there’s housing projects available look at me and I am your example that I am not eligible.”

“They should not be persecuted for their mental illness the thought of taking away my tent makes me feel helpless.”

Unless there’s a stay put in place, the camps will be torn down on September 18th.

