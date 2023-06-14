TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – We display the American flag with honor, but when the stars and stripes become too tattered to wave, we also must retire the flag with honor.

On Wednesday afternoon Cabela’s at The Highlands held a flag retirement ceremony.

VFW Post 4442 from Elm Grove and several other veteran organizations were there to show the proper process.

For the ceremony, the stars and stripes were separated and each piece placed into the fire by veterans and other attendees wishing to show respect.

Cabela’s representatives say this day was a perfect day to bring recognition to our flag and our service men and women.

“The flag means a lot to us, in my family in particular, in our Cabela’s work family here. Old Glory means a lot to us. We’ve got a great, great relationship with our veterans here who help us with this tremendously. It’s our pleasure to have. It’s our pleasure retire them in the most dignified and respectful way possible.” Isaac Knight, Group Sales Manager, Cabela’s

Knight said Cabela’s tries to honor veterans whenever they can.

Recently the store gave special uniforms to its employees who have served and increased the veterans discount.