How close are we to a COVID-19 Vaccine? Local doctor weighs in

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Early data shows positive signs to a COVID-19 vaccine but it still may take up until the end of 2021 to be distributed to the masses.

An early look at Pfizer’s vaccine data shows the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 but the interim analysis only looked at 94 infections so far in a study that has enrolled almost 44,000 people.

Dr. Clark Milton of Wheeling Hospital says something like this is remarkable given that producing a vaccine takes years and it only took 9 months to get to where we are with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Milton says although the results are good so far, we should be cautious with how we interpret them.

The vaccine is speculated to have limited availability in January or February and will be prioritized to those who are high risk like healthcare professionals and nursing home patients.

Dr. Milton wanted to make sure people know the vaccine is considered a tool and we have to continue with masking, hand hygiene and social distancing.