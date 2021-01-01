How local store deals with running out of goods in pandemic

WHEELING, W.V. (WTRF) — Not many of us had much luck shopping in the age of Coronavirus a few months ago, but it’s not as difficult to find toilet paper, canned goods, and cleaning products as it once was.

Stores like Kroger, Walmart, and Target ran out of options; however, people just aren’t stocking up as much anymore.

Even Convenient Food Mart in Wheeling has seen a slow down.

Store manager says they saw a demand in hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and Lysol. This was back in March. But by June and July, the manger says it wasn’t as busy.

“Whenever the COVID came in April, maybe May… I’m not sure. In that time, people were buying a lot of stuff. One month after, nobody was asking for sanitizer (like before).” sudhea Polady, store manager

The manager says they had to keep up with all the demand. They filled up the empty shelves every so often and the manager says they also had some backup supplies.