How to avoid hydroplaning on slick, rain-covered roads.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — With more heavy rain expected later today, it could create slippery road conditions for drivers.

Hydroplaning occurs when there is too much water on the roadway and the tires lose traction.

Many drivers lose control of their car when this happens, usually leading to an accident. This is why having good tires is so important.

It is very important for any vehicle owner to pay attention to the tires. They are the only portion of the car that touches the ground so you have to have good tread.

When you are starting to hydroplane because you will lose control of your car. When that happens, you should take your foot off of the gas, and turn your wheel the way you are sliding.