How to help your wallet survive Black Friday



The holidays are known as being the most cheerful time of the year, but they can also be the most stressful on your wallet.

Black Friday is right around the corner and this is the time to plan ahead.

Jason Haswell from Monteverde financial group recommends making a budget before going shopping.

He suggests you look at your overall monthly budget and see what you can set aside for each person, or an overall amount.

If you don’t currently have enough money for Black Friday, he recommends putting some expenses onto a credit card, but paying if off as soon as possible.

Make sure you try to pay those off in January so you don’t start accruing interest. Sometimes we lose sight of what Christmas is about and if we focus on those things, I think we’ll all be okay financially. JASON HASWELL – MONTEVERDE MANAGING DIRECTOR

If you are low on funds for this holiday season, another good way to save money is to make a gift yourself and just to spend time with your loved ones when it’s safe.