How To stop frozen pipes?

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) You’re told to bundle up to protect yourself from low temperatures, but how can you protect your home?

When temperatures drop below freezing your home maybe at risk.

If water sits in the pipeline for long periods of time without movement, they often freeze or worse burst.

To prevent a disaster, experts recommend letting your water drip.

If you’re heading to bed or leaving your home for a long period, this method usually works.

Frozen or burst pipes can lead to countless amounts of damage and repairs.

However, accidents do happen so what do you do if a pipe bursts?

Vice President of Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Bob Contraguerro says you’ll often find flooding. The quicker you address the problem; the less damage will be done.

The first step is to shut the water off. Once you see water running, you’ve got to get it turned off. That will minimize the amount of damage and then after that you have to start getting it cleaned up. If you want to start getting the standing water cleaned up, you know shot vac the standing water up, get it from spreading. The longer the standing water lays around on floors it’s going to go to other rooms. It’s going to go down through your floors under your basement and things like that. If it’s a super amount of water, you know you’d call a professional like us. Bob Contraguerro, Vice President of Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

He says prevention is key, so make sure you winterize your outside spigots to keep them dry and warm all winter long.

At Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration’s main office in Wheeling, you can pick up a free tag to label your main waterline with.

That way if you run into trouble and need to turn off your water, it labeled and can be done quickly.