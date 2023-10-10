OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – The Ohio County Board of Education has just been briefed on a new state policy on how they should deal with medical marijuana in their schools.

The guidelines for administering medical marijuana to students in West Virginia schools resemble the current policies for other prescription drugs, but it’s more restrictive.

Students will need to have a doctor or physician prescribe medical marijuana for whatever their qualifying condition is. But one major difference for marijuana is that a school nurse CANNOT administer it to the student.

That student’s state-approved caregiver, like their parents, has to physically come to the school with the prescription, give it to the student, and then leave with the prescription.

“It gives students the opportunity that need that prescription to be able to have the ability to get that prescription. So we’re going to need to have open communication with families and parents to be able to create an environment that’s best for our students.” KIM MILLER, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

The policy also forbids the use of smokable cannabis in schools. It will have to be in a form like pills or gummies.

Superintendent Miller believes the restrictive nature of the policy will eliminate any potential problems that could arise. Despite the added difficulty, officials don’t see this as a problem, but what’s best for students.

