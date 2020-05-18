Howard Long Wellness Center reopens

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Things are finally starting to open up in the Ohio Valley. Monday is a big day for the local fitness community because Monday is the day that gyms are allowed to open across the state. And those working at the Howard Long Wellness Center at Wheeling Hospital have taken necessary steps to ensure that their facility is safe to train in.

We have done a lot of work over the last several weeks trying to get ready for this opening. In fact, the social distancing guidelines are six feet. We have been able to get our exercise equipment eight feet apart and when your doing a group exercise, it’s 12 feet apart. Joe Slavic, Director – Howard Long Wellness Center

It’s very refreshing. It’s a little different. All of this equipment out there on the track, but it’s done for social distancing so, I do understand why it’s arranged the way it is. Vince Gianangeli, member – Howard Long Wellness Center

Since the gym equipment has been spaced accordingly, the track is not open for use at the center. In addition to the social distancing rule in place, the wellness center has hand sanitizer stations for members to use. But there are a few checkpoints for members upon arrival.

When you walk through the doors of the Wellness Center, the first thing that they’re going to do is take your temperature and then they’re going to ask you a series of questions to make sure that you’re healthy enough to use their gym equipment.

Part of Gov. Justice’s guidelines on reopening includes ensuring that members where a face mask. And while this is mandatory, members can be the judge of when they need catch some fresh air.

But you’re going to have to take your masks off from time to time to get a drink of water and things of that nature or you’re going to have to take a little bit of a break so that you can recover from those restrictions, but there are some restrictions, but intensity is going to have to be modified a little bit. No doubt about it. Joe Slavic, Director – Howard Long Wellness Center

