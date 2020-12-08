Hugh Stobbs, the man who put Wheeling on the international road racing map, has died at 85

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hugh Stobbs the man who put Wheeling on the international road racing map and created a Memorial Day weekend tradition that has lasted nearly 50 years has died.

An avid runner himself, Stobbs competed in marathons and distance races all over the country and world. That love led to Elby’s distance race in the late 1970’s.

His passion for the sport influenced some of the day’s best road runners like Frank Shorter and Bill Rodgers to compete in the very first race in 1977. Through the years the race was considered the best 20K in country and would go on to attract international runners year after.

More recently, he served as the director of the Lois Stobbs Veterans 10K run and walk. Stobbs was also a long time member of the Ohio County board of Education, once again giving back to the community he loved so much.

Hugh Stobbs was 85.