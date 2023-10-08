WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 40th annual Ohio County Country Fair happened October 6-8 at Oglebay Park’s Levenson Shelter.

The event saw hundreds of people come out to enjoy various events and activities for the entire family.

One of the events that saw many people come out was the hog calling on Saturday and on Sunday many people gathered to watch the rock-throwing competition.

The fair also included various auctions and educational events for the kids.

The President and Vice President of the Fair board shared how the event feels like a family reunion for many.

”The Ohio County Country Fair has become not only a family tradition, but a time to see family and friends that you may not see throughout the year.” Justin Miller – President, Ohio County Country Fair Board

”It is a family. You stay in touch with each other, you work with each other, you have each other’s back, and you just step back in and see people enjoying what you’ve put together. And that makes it all worthwhile.” Nancy Weeks – Vice President, Ohio County Country Fair Board

The Fair Board said if anyone has ideas for future fairs they would love to hear any suggestions which can be given by messaging them through their Facebook page or their website at ohiocountycountryfair.org.