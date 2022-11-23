OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Black Friday shopping has hundreds ready to get the best deals!

The Highlands will soon be packed with excited shoppers ready to get that perfect Christmas gift.

The large variety of department stores draws customers from all over.

Stores like Cabela’s have sale signs posted everywhere hoping to grab shoppers’ attention.

This year Cabela’s has a 20 page add full of deals!

Employees say coming out and shopping is not just a fun time it’s also a holiday tradition to many.

“It’s a deal. It’s the excitment of a deal and a tradition of coming to the store and you’ve just had Thanksgiving Dinner you’re ready to go and come to the store and you can get the products you’re looking for.” Tyler Harto – Cabela’s Operations GSM

Black Friday deals have already started and go till November 27.