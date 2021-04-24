Hundreds give their luck a try at Irish Road Bowling

Glen Dale (WTRF)- Hundreds of bowlers have given their luck a go at Irish Road Bowling.

It’s only on its 10th year in Glen Dale, but the Irish tradition itself dates back centuries.

Call it luck of the Irish, if you will, but the 2021’s annual Irish Road Bowling wasn’t like any other year… just bigger and better.

“We’ve got the most ever.” Jay Myers, organizer

Jay Myers is all too familiar with the sport, but others it’s a first try, and he’s with the well over 300 bowling just like him. A lot of bowlers, which also means the fundraiser just got bigger.

“This is a big time. This is probably the biggest fundraiser that the Knights have.” Jay Myers, organizer

Dating back 10 years, this Irish Road Bowling is always a big fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus Charities every year. In turn, organizations like the Special Olympics, A Night to Remember, and the Watch Program are also supported by this.

“Because of the COVID pandemic, there hasn’t been the ability to have fundraisers. And so, all organizations are sucking air right now as far as money in the coffer be able to write those checks and make those donations.” Jay Myers, organizer

But Irish Road Bowling isn’t just a fundraiser. It’s still a game.

How it works is simple. Bowlers toss a two pound ball as far as they can, an they take turns along the road until the bowler with the fewest throws wins, if luck allows.

But no matter if you win, lose, or believe in luck, it’s a fun time for everyone.

“Believe me, what we lack in professional ability, we make up in fun.” Jay Myers, organizer

“We just enjoy it. It’s a fun thing. We live about two blocks away from here, so it’s easy to get here.” tom Engle, bowler