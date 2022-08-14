WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Heritage Music BluesFest is jamming out this weekend!

It’s the 21st year of it.

For 20 years, this festival has drawn music fans to the Friendly City not only from the US but worldwide. This year was no different.

17 different world-class blues acts hit the stage this weekend. There were two stages, after jams, and a ton of vendors for people to check out.

The BluesFest Producer Bruce Wheeler is a blues fan himself and is always excited for it.

“I used to be a performer. I used to sing, and do those sort of things. Now, being the producer, my applause is when everyone comes out and has that good time.” Bruce Wheeler, Producer of the Heritage Music BluesFest

It’s the last day of the BluesFest this year, but don’t worry, you can still head over. The event goes until 10 Sunday night.

You can get tickets at the main gate on 12th and Water Streets