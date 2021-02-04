Hundreds of elderly get vaccinated in Ohio County

Ohio County, WV (WTRF)- The vaccine believed to protect people from getting the coronavirus is now in the hands of all 55 counties in the Mountain State.

This round isn’t just for anyone. You have to be at least 65 years or older.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller takes us inside a community vaccination center in Ohio County.

Wheeling Hospital, the Wheeling Ohio County Health Department, and the Wheeling Health Right Group are all taking a part. Medical officials believe none of it would’ve been possible without all their help as this is a big step in the fight against COVID…

…and to medical officials, the beginning of the end is in sight.

“If we want to get out of this pandemic… the only way to do that is with a public that’s largely vaccinated.” Tony Martinelli, assistant vice president of Wheeling Hospital

300 doses of the COVID vaccine are on hand in Ohio County, but that’s just in Ohio County alone. Meanwhile, the rest of the state of West Virginia in all 55 counties are also vaccinating a group of people this week.

“We have a little ways to go for the entire state.” Howard Gamble, Administration of Wheeling Ohio County Health Department

On day one of the Ohio County’s community vaccination center, there’s enough for hundreds of people to get vaccinated. But you have to be at least 65 years old, and be registered ahead of time.

It’s a Pfizer product in this round; however, it’s not a one and done kind of vaccine.

Medical officials say it comes in two doses, and even then, it takes time to do its job, which medical officials say will take two weeks.

“It’s not automatic. I got my shot, ‘I’m protected’. You do need to wait a little while.” Howard Gamble, Administration of Wheeling Ohio County Health Department

And by then, medical officials are confident the vaccine will work.

“I’m 100-percent confident.” Tony Martinelli, assistant vice president of Wheeling Hospital

“Very confident. 95% effectiveness for both Pfizer and just about Moderna as well.” Howard Gamble, Administration of Wheeling Ohio County Health Department

Medical officials urge everyone to take the vaccine no matter how young or old you are — or even how hesitant you may be about it.

“I think, a lot of hesitant comes from fear and not understanding the process, but this has been tested. It was developed in a responsible way. Lots of people have been vaccinated. It’s very safe, and very effective.” Tony Martinelli, assistant vice president of Wheeling Hospital

If you’d like to get vaccinated, just go to vaccinate.wv.gov on your screen and get registered. You’ll be contacted to set up an appointment.

Medical officials also want to remind everyone to get registered a head of time.