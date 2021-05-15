Hundreds of fallen heroes honored days before Memorial Day

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Hundreds of flags stand tall for those fallen heroes who fought for our freedoms.

But they’re not just honoring Veterans. They’re also honoring first responders, nurses, and teachers who rest in peace.

American Legion Post 50 in Bellaire spent the day putting these flags up, alongside several groups like, Crafts & Critters 4H Club, the Bellaire High School football team, and students from Saint John High School…

…all taking a part to never forget.

“Remember what was sacrificed prior, and what’s going to be sacrificed in the future. We want the world to know we’ll always be joined together as one family.” Kevin West, past commander and chairman for the ceremonies of placing flags on veterans graves

“It means a lot for me, especially my grandpa fought for our country. I just wanna serve the community.” Luca Daquila, Bellaire High School football player

“I want to say ‘thank you for those veterans who have served and risked their life for us. I thank you a lot.” Andrew Taylor, 9-year-old volunteer

“My favorite part was putting flags on the graves and representing how important they are. It’s just they gave their life for us, and I’m proud of them.” Kamdin Snider, 10-year-old volunteer

Kevin West, one of the organizers, says none of this would have been possible without the support of all the volunteers.

If you’d like to take a moment to honor them, the flags will be up until the 4th of July. They’re at the Mount Calvary and Greenwood cemeteries in Wheeling.