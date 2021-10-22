Hundreds of laptops headed to Ohio County kids to close the “homework gap”

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – When was the last time you went a day without using a computer?

For many people, it’s been their primary way of connecting to the world for almost two years now.

Nowhere has this been more true than in education, with Ohio County Schools’ Assistant superintendent saying the need for new screens is skyrocketing.

It’s quadrupled, especially with COVID. Rick Jones, Asst. Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

And with kids using keyboards as much as pencils nowadays, Comcast has stepped up to close what they call the ‘homework gap.’

They’re giving 850 computers to Ohio County middle and high school students, with another 350 headed to the North Wheeling Youth Center and Youth Services System.

YSS and the youth center will also receive 15-thousand dollars each for the benefit of low-income households.

We want them to be connected, we want them to be successful, we want them to be able to participate in the digital economy going forward, and this is one way we can do that. Bob Grove, Vice President of Communications for Comcast Keystone Region

It’s part of Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which has given 10 million people nationwide access to broadband.

Grove says the company is working to boost the Mountain State’s lagging high-speed connection numbers.

We’re very cognizant of the fact that more and more people are saying ‘hey, we need a very dependable, fast internet connection,’ and that’s why Comcast is really making an effort to expand our system throughout not only West Virginia, but Ohio and Pennsylvania. Bob Grove, Vice President of Communications for Comcast Keystone Region

Not only can kids use these computers for school—they don’t even have to give them back to the school system.

They’re for students to keep.

If they’re seniors, they’re going off to college they can use them, if they’re our younger kids, they can use them in the summer and use them for their own purposes. Rick Jones, Asst. Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

Purposes that rely on a full-bar connection more than ever before.