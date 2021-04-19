Hunters head out for opening day of Spring Gobbler

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- The sun rises this morning on the first day of spring gobbler season in West Virginia.

However, this is a season like no turkey hunter has ever seen before in the Mountain State.

This year will be the first time the state will see a five week season.

During the 20-20 spring gobbler season, hunters killed more than 11 thousand birds during the four week period.

Many will be watching to see how the five week season stacks up in comparison.

Although the season was extended by a week, afternoon hunting is still prohibited in West Virginia.