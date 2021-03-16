I-70 Bridges Project is almost halfway done

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–

The three-year I-70 Bridges Project in Wheeling is just about at its halfway point.

It’s now the eastbound side’s turn for some major repairs.

You’ll notice some traffic changes. The eastbound lane has temporarily changed to one of the westbound lanes of the Wheeling Tunnel to the Bridgeport Marion Street exit.

All of these changes can of course be frustrating for your daily commute. But maybe you can take heart in knowing this $215 million dollar project is replacing 26 bridges in our area.

We’ll keep you updated as the project continues.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.