I-70 construction update: westbound projected to open by November

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

All hands are on deck for the I-70 bridges work– literally.

Bridge deck pours are happening throughout the project. Segmented concrete pours are setting the riding surface for the bridges and steel repairs are trekking along.

You might have noticed some pop-up roadblocks as crews get equipment to the scene, but there are no roadblocks when it comes to slated completion.

While time has worn down the roads, now time is on our side to have I-70 westbound open soon enough, with a projected opening date of early November.