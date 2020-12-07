Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Exit 1B on I-70 has been reopened.
This is U.S. 250 South to 16th Street/Moundsville.
According to Wheeling Police both east & west has reopened to all traffic.
- I-70 Exit 1B reopened in Wheeling
- Ohio governor urges Congress to pass new COVID-19 relief package
- City, county officials give update on Charleston Police Officer Johnson
- Teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into his classroom in storage bin
- Newsfeed Now: 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack, man survives cardiac arrest & taken off life support