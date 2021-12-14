I-70 exit to Downtown Wheeling to open next week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Most drivers around the Wheeling area can’t wait for just one thing.

That’s for the I-70 project to be done.

While that might not happen in the near future, there is some good news for area motorists.

Officials with WVDOT say the Exit 1A ramp that connects the I-70 Eastbound lane to Main Street in downtown Wheeling will re-open next week. That ramp closed back in October, with downtown traffic being re-routed to the 16th Street exit.

Crews are working on the final touches for the ramp before it’s re-opening on December 21.

Big News. I know it’s been an inconvenience for a lot of people getting off the Island coming into Wheeling. Really anybody coming eastbound and trying to get down into Wheeling. It’s been a little bit of a headache a little bit of a detour they and to do but that will all be taken away. Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer and Manager, WVDOT

Clark has one more piece of good news.

On Wednesday of next week, which is December 22, all lanes of traffic near Exit 5 in Elm Grove will re-open

Currently traffic traveling East on -70 is required to yield to traffic on I-470. Clark said that should relieve some traffic tie-ups in that area.