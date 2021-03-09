I-70 lanes move west, signaling halfway point of construction

We are starting to see the light at the end of the I-70 construction tunnel!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Lanes are on the move on I-70. From the backchannel bridge to the Ohio state line, the Westbound lane has jumped to the Westbound side of the bridge. And come next week, so will Eastbound traffic.

Drivers will cross the Fort Henry Bridge and the newly constructed backchannel bridge that goes over Wheeling Island.

With steel and substructure repairs done and a deck replaced, it’s Eastbound’s turn next Tuesday.

The switch up is the sign of the halfway mark of a three-year endeavor.

“We can say we’re really close to halfway. This switch, plus switching Eastbound to the newly constructed backchannel next week, is going to allow us to start demolishing the eastbound structure.” Mike Witherow, District Construction Engineer

The Eastbound lane will stay west of the Wheeling Tunnel to the Bridgeport Marion Street exit until the end of 2021.

Witherow says traffic is adapting fairly well already.