I-70 project remains on schedule this summer

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Those infamous orange cones still line many of the Ohio Valley’s roadways this summer.

The major projects on the Fulton Bridge and near the Wheeling Tunnel are both going strong.

DOH says everything is on schedule and progressing as expected, even though the contracting company delayed the closure of the Main Street ramp.

Officials say they know the detours are frustrating for drivers.

“I understand it’s a lot of chaos in Wheeling right now, however if people realize we’re doing, you know that project is $250ish million dollars and we’re doing a lot of work in a very small timeline um compared to that size of a project.” Tony Clark, district engineer, W.Va. DOH

VO Clark says contractors expect to get most of the work done by the end of this year, but the full project completion is on track for October 2022.